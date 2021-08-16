Common-mode chokes rated for 600 Vac, 2.5 kVac isolation

ITG Electronics has launched a range of rugged design, common mode chokes: the C301306H Series and C301369H Series. Offering higher voltage ratings and more robust hipot Isolation between two windings, the new products address the increasing demand for industrial, under-the-hood inverter applications.

Typical common mode chokes for power application are rated at 250 volts alternating current (VAC); ITG’s new Rugged Design versions offer an impressive 600VAC. Meanwhile, standard common mode chokes offer hipot isolation of around 1500VAC, while the C301306H and C301369H Series provide 2500VAC. ITG also offers a special base design to enhance shaking and vibration capabilities.

By meeting high power and high current requirements for electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise suppression, the chokes are ideal for higher power (high current) motor control applications, HVAC systems, and converters for electric cars and other industrial scenarios where reliability and durability are paramount.

ITG Electronics produces millions of common-mode chokes per month and ships hundreds of millions each year to customers in a wide variety of sectors.