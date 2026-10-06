Common mode chokes support currents up to 36 A

ITG Electronics has introduced the DCN121107A Series high-current nanocrystalline common mode chokes for applications requiring more than 20 A. The series offers inductance values from 315 to 875 µH, rated currents from 20 to 36 A, 300 VAC operation and common mode attenuation from 20 to 30 MHz. The through-hole components measure up to 29.5 × 18.0 × 27.5 mm and are designed for AC-to-DC converters, industrial power supplies, renewable energy inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, motor drives and industrial automation equipment.