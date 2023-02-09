Common mode filter for automotive Ethernet reduces line-to-line capacitance

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new ACT1210E Series (3.2 x 2.5 x 2.5 mm (L x W x H)) of common mode filter for automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S. Mass production of this new common-mode filter began in February 2023.

This product is the industry’s first common mode filter for automotive Ethernet 10BASE-T1S. Adopting TDK’s proprietary wire winding structure and optimal materials, this product achieves the industry’s best high

S-parameters (Scattering parameters) and a maximum line-to-line capacitance of 10 pF. The operating temperature range is from -40 to +125 °C. Laser welding winding wires to the metalizing terminals provide high thermal shock resistance and outstanding reliability.

Amid the recent increase in the attention being paid to the autonomous driving of automobiles, the installation of electronic control units (ECUs) relating to safety functions, including those for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is increasing. Among the Ethernet telecommunication standards, 10BASE-T1S is unique in its support of multidrop topologies which enables multiple ECUs to be connected. In this respect, it differs from 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1, which support Peer-to-Peer telecommunication only. More and more customers are now considering shifting from the CAN, CAN FD, and Flex-Ray standards, which are currently commonly used because they support multidrop connections, to Ethernet systems to achieve a uniformity of standards. The new product will demonstrate its characteristics are suited to these needs and contribute to improving the quality of telecommunication and suppressing noise.

TDK has an extensive lineup of common mode filters for automotive applications, including not only filters that are compliant with the current mainstream CAN, CAN FD, and Flex-Ray protocols but also filters compliant with Ethernet protocols, such as 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 for telecommunication speeds of 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps respectively. Moving forward, TDK will continue catering to the needs of customers by providing comprehensive product services for common mode filters for automotive communication.

