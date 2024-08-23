Common mode filters target high-frequency noise control in advanced electronic devices

TDK Corporation has announced the development of its TDK Corporation has announced the development of its TCM06U series of small thin film common mode filters designed for noise reduction in high-speed differential transmission. These filters, measuring just 0.65 x 0.5 x 0.3 mm, began mass production in August 2024.

As digital devices like laptops, tablets, and game consoles continue to offer greater expandability with higher display resolution and increased functionality, their transmission signals have become faster and larger in capacity. This has led to a rise in electromagnetic interference (EMI) from these devices, necessitating measures to mitigate the impact on other devices and prevent the degradation of transmission signal quality. TDK’s new common mode filter addresses this need, offering an effective solution for high-speed differential transmission at high frequencies, supporting the ongoing miniaturization, thinning, and weight reduction of electronic devices.

The TCM06U series is compatible with 20 Gbps high-speed signals, with a cutoff frequency of 20 GHz or higher. It achieves common mode attenuation of 30 dB or more at 10 GHz, effectively controlling high-frequency noise. Additionally, impedance matching within the range of 85 to 90 Ω helps to minimize reflections in high-speed USB lines. The internal coil conductor pattern is crafted using TDK’s proprietary fine patterning technology, which has been refined through the development of the company’s magnetic heads and thin-film production methods.

TDK plans to continue developing small thin-film common mode filters to address the increasing speed of differential transmission lines and contribute to the enhancement of transmission signal quality. These filters are particularly suitable for USB terminals in laptops, tablets, smartphones, STBs, AR/VR/MR devices, game consoles, and other high-speed applications.