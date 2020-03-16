Common-mode toroidal chokes boast high current capacities

Signal Transformer, a Bel group company, announce their new HCTC Series of Common Mode Toroidal Chokes for design engineers and manufacturers who specify power supplies accommodating Common Mode noise reduction and line filtering.

The HCTC Series features a solid carrier base for stable vertical PCB mounting and fixed-pin spacing for easy PCB insertion, high current capacity and excellent EMI suppression, which provides flexibility in the selection process with multiple options to choose from. A wide range of inductance and current ratings offers an optimal board layout, allowing cooler running EMI/RFI filtering to be incorporated into multiple applications, including power supplies, LCD panels, computers and monitors, DC-DC converters and electric vehicle charging.

Utilization of the largest possible conductor size for reduced heat rise and selection of low loss core material ensures high efficiency in a small package, while maintaining competitive cost for industrial, electronic, telecommunications, power and electric vehicle (EV) industries.

The HCTC Series will be available for prototype and production quantities through our distribution network via Digi-Key and Mouser.