Common-source dual GaN FET features 58 mΩ RDS(on), 20-A pulsed output current

EPC announces the introduction of the EPC2221, a common source dual gallium nitride FET rated at 100 V, 58 mΩ, and 20 A pulsed current. The EPC2221 can be used in lidar systems for robots, surveillance systems, drones, autonomous cars, and vacuum cleaners.

The low inductance and capacitance of the EPC2221 allow fast switching (100 MHz) and narrow pulse widths (2 ns) for high resolution and high efficiency. Additionally, the ultra-small size of 1.35 mm x 1.35 mm reduces PCB cost and total solution size.

The EPC2221 is the latest addition to a growing family of GaN transistors and integrated circuits designed to meet the performance and reliability standards of demanding automotive applications. The EPC2221 has completed rigorous automotive AEC Q101 qualification testing including humidity testing with bias (H3TRB), high-temperature reverse bias (HTRB), high-temperature gate bias (HTGB), and temperature cycling (TC), as well as several other tests.

In addition to lidar in demanding automotive applications, the EPC2221 is perfectly suited for high-frequency DC-DC conversion, wireless power applications, and synchronous rectification.

The EPC2221 is priced at $1.26 for a 2.5Ku reel and is available for immediate delivery.