Compact 120-W power adapters target medical and dental apps

CUI Inc announced the addition of two 120 watt ac-dc external power supply series, expanding its existing 60601 certified medical power supply family. The new series footprint is 35% smaller than its non-medical counterpart, providing a lighter and less cumbersome adapter that can power a wide range of medical and dental devices.

The SDM120-U is available with a C14 inlet and the SDM120-UD comes with a C8 inlet. Both series meet the current average efficiency and no-load power specifications mandated by the US Department of Energy (DoE) under the Level VI standard, as well as the European Union’s (EU) Ecodesign 2019/1782 and CoC Tier 2 directives for external power supplies.

These compact adapters are certified to the medical 60601-1 edition 3.1 safety standards for MOPP applications and 4th edition EMC requirements, making them suitable for medical, dental, and home healthcare applications.