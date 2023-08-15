Compact, 240 W power supply with intuitive levers

Maximize space in your control cabinet with WAGO’s new slim-style, 50mm, 240W, ECO 2 power supply with levers. Convenient marking options, LED indications, DC O.K. contacts, and adjustable output voltage make the Eco 2 optimal for many repeatable, OEM applications.

The ECO 2 also comes with WAGO’s patented Push-In CAGE CLAMP technology with intuitive levers for a tool-free experience. This reliable power supply comes with a high-efficiency rating of up to 93% and a wide operating temperature range (-25 °C to +70 °C), as well as a 1-phase, 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz input and is equipped for 24 VDC, 10 A, and 240 W output.