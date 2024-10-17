Compact 3″ x 5″ power supplies achieve 92% efficiency

TRACO Power announces the release of the TXO 300 series of AC-DC power supplies. This new series represents the 300-watt power level of the TXO family, which is planned to expand up to 500 watts. The TXO line is designed to provide cost-efficient industrial power supplies.

The TXO 300 series features a compact 3″ x 5″ open-frame construction and offers high efficiency of up to 92%. These models operate with a universal input range of 85-264 VAC and can function at full load with convection cooling from -20°C to +50°C. The series provides 3000 VAC reinforced I/O isolation and is prepared for protection class II.

Additional technical specifications include an internal EN55032 class B filter, short circuit protection, and overvoltage protection. The TXO 300 series complies with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals and meets EN 61000-3-2 standards.

The new TXO models are currently in stock and available through TRACO Power’s global distribution network.