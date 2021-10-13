Compact 300/120-W GaN ac adapters meet DoE efficiency specs

CUI Inc announced the expansion of two GaN desktop ac-dc power supply series to its SDI product family, broadening their product range for the GaN adapter line. The SDI300G-U and SDI300G-UR offer 300 W of continuous power from a compact desktop package and boast up to 100% increase in power density compared to non-GaN units. The SDI120G-U offers 120 W of continuous power, respectively. Due to their compact size, these ac-dc supplies are ideal for a variety of portable consumer and industrial applications like sequencing, molecular testing, and livestock tracking where a smaller footprint, lighter weight, and efficient power are a benefit.

All models comply with UL/cUL 62368-1 requirement and meet the current average efficiency and no-load power specifications mandated by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) under the Level VI standard. The SDI300G-U and SDI120G-U series meet the International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC) Class I safety guidelines, while the SDI300G-UR meets Class II standards. These GaN adapters provide a universal input range of 85 VAC to 265 VAC, single regulated outputs, and power factor correction.

The SDI300G-UR series offers a two-prong (C18) inlet, while the SDI300G-U and SDI120G-U feature a three-prong (C14) inlet.

The SDI300G-UR, SDI300G-U, and SDI120G-U are available immediately. Please contact CUI Inc for OEM pricing or modified & custom designs.