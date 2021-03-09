Compact 300-W supplies come in U-frame package

Advanced Power Solutions (APS) announces the APS303Rx series 300-watt industrial power supplies in a chassis mount u-frame package measuring only 5.0 x 3.3 x 1.5” with optional top cover, top-mount fan, or end mount fan packages.

The APS303Rx Series offers 300 watts output power with 25 cfm airflow (150W convection-cooled operation). The family consists of ten single output models with a trim range to cover any output voltage from 2~60 VDC. The series features Universal AC Input Range with Active PFC; 12VDC Fan Output (300mA); Fan Fail Signal; Remote sense; and power good signals. All models are safety approved to UL/cUL/EN 62368-1 standard and Class B Emissions per EN55022 & FCC Part 15 Subject J.. Reliability exceeds 100k Hrs (according to MIL-HDBK-217F) at 30°C and backed by APS’ 1-year warranty.

Products are in full production with evaluation quantities available from stock and production quantities delivered in 12 weeks. Complete specifications are available from http://www.advpower.com.