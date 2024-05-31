Compact, 4G LTE and GNSS add-on board incudes supports global tracking and telematics

MIKROE has launched the MIKROE has launched the 4G LTE&GNSS Click , a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, allowing developers to create efficient and smaller solutions without sacrificing performance.

The board is equipped with the LENA-R8, a multi-mode LTE Cat 1bis module from u-blox that supports 14 LTE bands and four GSM/GPRS bands for universal connectivity. It also includes integrated u-blox GNSS for precise global tracking. Communication is facilitated through UART, and a USB interface is available for comprehensive device management and firmware updates. Key features include dual LED indicators for operational status, flexible power options, and a nano SIM card holder that supports various SIM voltages.

Ideal for IoT applications requiring broad global coverage and high-performance location services, the 4G LTE&GNSS Click board is a valuable tool for developers in the tracking and telematics markets. It is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. The board comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering flexibility for evaluation and customization.