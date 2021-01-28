Compact 6.4-GHz signal generator is software-tunable

The Windfreak Technologies SynthUSB3 is a pocketable 12.5-MHz to 6.4-GHz software-tunable RF signal generator and frequency sweeper that can be controlled and powered by any device running Windows, Linux or Android via a USB port. The SynthUSB3 also has built-in nonvolatile flash memory so it can be programmed to operate by itself without requiring a PC connection for any frequency, power, sweep, or modulation setting. This provides a highly mobile, low power, light weight solution for a wide range of RF signal generation needs.

The provided user-friendly GUI application controlling the SynthUSB3, written in LabVIEW, provides a desktop instrument experience and performance at a fraction the cost of a standalone instrument. Data entry on the PC can be performed either with a displayed touch pad or knob, or directly with the PC’s keyboard and arrow keys. Power levels can be set in 0.1dBm increments, with a maximum output of 8 dBm and minimum of -50 dBm. RF power setting resolution is non-linear with finer resolution at higher output powers. On-board calibration is attained through a look-up table unique to each SynthUSB3 device. Calibration over the whole range from 12.5 MHz to 6.4 GHz is performed at the factory and stored in the built-in flash memory. RF frequency accuracy relies on an onboard 2.5 ppm 10 MHz crystal oscillator.

Compact in size (2X1X0.5 in) the SynthUSB3 will find application in wireless communications systems design, automated test equipment (ATE), radiated immunity pre-compliance EMC testing, etc. This device is a versatile generic RF signal generator for test setups, or as a high quality local oscillator in your RF/microwave communication system.

Designed and manufactured in USA by Windfreak Technologies, a producer of low-cost, innovative RF products that are in use worldwide in a variety of technical applications, the SynthUSB3 is a highly mobile, low-power, lightweight solution for sophisticated RF signal generation needs. It is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.