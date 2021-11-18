Compact 700-W medical grade supply packs more power per cubic inch

TT Electronics announced the launch of its new 700-watt medical-grade enclosed power supply, the TAAM700. With a small 6.7-inch x 3.66 inch footprint, the TAAM700 provides 17.8W per cubic inch and a wide operating temperature range from ‐30°C to +70°C for thermally challenging environments. Coupled with its compact size, TAAM700’s industry-leading power density is ideal for space-constrained healthcare and industrial equipment, such as laser devices and robotics.

This highly efficient and cost-effective power supply provides 625-700 watts of continuous output power with a remote ON/OFF function, optional built‐in current share (configurable to 1.26kW), and features BF-rated outputs. The TAAM700 is approved to UL/EN/IEC 60601-1. All models meet FCC PART 15 and EN55032 class B emission limits and comply with UL, IEC, CE, UKCA, and more.

The TAAM700 offers standard output voltages from 12VDC to 48VDC. All options are fully certified to applicable safety and EMC standards, reducing compliance risk, simplifying design-in, and accelerating time to market for end system designs.