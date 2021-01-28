Compact ac-dc encapsulated power modules target size-restrictive industrial/medical apps

TT Electronics announced the launch of its PAA and PAAM series of AC-DC encapsulated power modules with industry-leading power density, ideal for space-constrained industrial and medical electronic equipment applications.

Available in power ratings ranging from 5 to 150 watts, the PAA encapsulated modules are PCB mountable in a compact footprint starting at 1.1” x 1.5” (8.05W/in³). 4kVac input to output isolation provides safety when interfacing with downstream SELV networks. The modules boast exceptional conversion efficiencies of up to 89% and are free air convection cooled to improve end system reliability and reduce energy waste.

Worldwide approvals to IEC 62368-1 and IEC 60335-1 make the PAA series ideal for industrial and smart appliances for the home environment where safety is critical.

With footprint sizes starting at 1.1” x 2.1” (9.7W/in³), the IEC 60601-1 approved medical-grade PAAM encapsulated power modules are available in 15 to 150-watt options. Power densities in some models – including the industry-first 150 watts (PAAM150) – exceed 11W/in³ and maintain conversion efficiencies as high as 93.5%.

The PAA/PAAM series offers standard output voltages from 3.3VDC to 48VDC and operate across a wide range of ambient temperatures. They are also fully certified to all applicable safety and EMC standards, reducing compliance risk, simplifying design-in, and accelerating end system time to market. The PAA series is suitable for industrial applications including automation equipment, EV charging systems, and parcel locker stations while the PAAM series is ideal for portable medical devices, mobile clinical workstations, and wider medical equipment.

Some PAA and PAAM module options are available in chassis mount package styles.