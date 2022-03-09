Compact ac/dc supplies provide 300 W for industrial/medical uses

TRACO POWER announces their new TPP 300 series of 300W high-density ac-dc power supplies available in open frame or fan-enclosed packages for a wide range of medical and industrial applications where long-term reliability is critical and space is limited.

Features include: TPP 300A-M open-frame models (2.00 x 4.00 x 1.26”); TPP 300-M enclosed with fan models (2.44 x 4.60 x 2.32”); Efficiencies of 91 – 93%, model dependent; 360 W peak load power up to 5 secs; 300 Watt continuous power (forced air cooling); Up to 180 Watt continuous power (convection cooling); -40°C up to +85°C Operating Temperature range; Reinforced I/O isolation 3000 VAC; Leakage current <100 µA rated for BF applications; IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 (Class I & Class II) Approvals for 2xMOPP; IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (Class I & Class II) Approvals; EMC to EC 60601-1-2 4th edition and EN55032 class B;

Using high-quality components and high-efficiency topologies enables wide operating temperatures and high reliability >1 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) and is supported by TRACO POWER’s 5-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.