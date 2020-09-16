Compact ac/dc supplies target economical 125-W industrial, automation apps

TRACO POWER’s new 125 Watt TPI 125 series of 2×3 inch footprint open frame AC/DC power supplies are cost-optimized for price-sensitive industrial, automation, and IoT applications. The TPI 125 features:

• -40°C ~ +85°C Operation

• Full load to +65°C (400LFM airflow)

• Full Load up to 50°C (convection)

• 120% peak load (5 secs)

• ErP compliance

• IEC / EN / UL 62368-1 safety approvals

• Internal Class B Filter

• Class II prepared (no safety ground required)

• -20 / +10% Vout Adjustment

• Up to 92% efficiency

The TPI 125 provides 125 watts of power in a compact 2.00 x 3.00 x 1.16” package and consisting of 5 single output models providing 12 / 15 / 24 / 36 / 48 VDC (adjustable-20 / +10% ). The series complies with the ErP directive (less than 0.3 W no-load power consumption) and Class B EMC limits for applications in industrial, automation, and test & measurement fields. High reliability of 790k hours (MIL-HDBK-217F) is achieved by use of industrial-grade components with advanced thermal management techniques, making them ideal for demanding space-critical applications. All products are supported by a 3-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.