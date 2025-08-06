Compact baseband board combines SoC and multi‑band RF transceiver for O‑RU design

RANsemi has introduced the RNS805‑RU‑BB, an integrated baseband board for developing 5G and 4G Open RAN Radio Units (O‑RUs). Supporting Split 7.2 architectures and all 5G FR1 frequency bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, the board is intended for manufacturers and system integrators creating multi‑band, multi‑operator O‑RU solutions.

The RNS805‑RU‑BB integrates RANsemi’s RNS805 O‑RU system‑on‑chip (SoC) with Texas Instruments’ AFE7769D 4T4R multi‑band RF transceiver. The 165 mm × 170 mm board provides a complete Category A Split 7.2 baseband platform, incorporating digital pre‑distortion (DPD), GNSS/IEEE 1588/SyncE timing synchronisation, and support for both TDD and FDD modes. It is designed to work with a range of RF front‑end modules and can be deployed in configurations ranging from indoor small cells to outdoor macro units.

The board supports 4T4R small‑cell operation with 200 MHz occupied bandwidth, three‑carrier aggregation using 300 MHz instantaneous bandwidth, and mixed‑mode configurations such as 2T2R TDD combined with 2T2R FDD. The integrated DPD capability enables linearisation of power amplifiers for improved spectral performance in both 4G and 5G applications.

Connectivity options include eCPRI fronthaul via SFP28 for 10/25 GbE or 10 GbE copper Ethernet. Discrete RF interfaces allow for flexible power‑amplifier connections across deployment scenarios. The board provides RJ45 and USB debug interfaces, supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) and 12 V auxiliary power, and is supplied with a full 5G NR and LTE O‑RU software licence covering management, control, synchronisation, and user‑plane functions.

The RNS805‑RU‑BB can operate as a standalone unit or be cascaded in a dual‑board configuration for more complex radio architectures. It is available for laboratory testing and commercial deployment.