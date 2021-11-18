Compact computing module offers strong processor and graphics performance

Review Display Systems Inc. has announced the introduction of a new SMARC module from Kontron. The powerful but energy-saving SMARC-fA3399 module is based on the six-core Arm Rockchip RK3399K processor which features a low-power dual-core Cortex-A72 and a quad-core Cortex-A53.

The Kontron SMARC-fA3399 provides the ideal platform for the efficient development of computing-intensive smart devices in non-critical applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and point-of-information (POI). A fully integrated Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU provides high-performance 2D and 3D graphics capability. A wide range of displays can be easily connected via LVDS, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

The SMARC-fA3399 supports up to 8GB of integrated LPDDR4 SDRAM memory and up to 64GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 flash memory. Other integrated peripherals and interfaces include 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as 3 x PCIe, 6 x USB 2.0, and 1 x USB 3.0.

The SMARC module offers great levels of versatility and can be specifically configured depending on application requirements. Options for selecting memory and storage capacity, graphics output, PCIe configuration options, and LAN controller options will change the interfaces available at the SMARC2.1 connector pinout.

The robust SMARC-fA3399 module offers a highly cost-effective, high-performance computing solution and complies with the new SMARC 2.1 module standard with compact external dimensions of 82mm (h) x 80mm (w). The module supports an extended commercial operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C which enables use in a wide range of application environments.

The new Kontron SMARC-fA3399 modules are now available immediately from Review Display Systems Inc.