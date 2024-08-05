Compact dc-dc converters accommodate multiple nominal inputs

Continue to Site

TRACO Power announces the release of the TEC 3UI series of 3 W dc-dc Converters with 9-75 VDC input ranges in a SIP-8 package. The wide input range allows for 12, 24, 28, 36 and 48 VDC nominal inputs in one converter.
The TEC 3UI series offers an 8:1 input voltage range, providing a solution for applications requiring cost efficiency and compact size. These converters are IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approved for industrial use.
Key aspects of the TEC 3UI series include the 9–75VDC input range, SIP-8 package, single and dual output models from 3.3 to 15 VDC, full load operation from –40°C to +80°C without derating, 2,000 VDC I/O isolation, short circuit protection, over current limitation, and remote on/off function.
The TEC 3UI models are currently available through TRACO Power’s global distribution network.

