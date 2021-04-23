Compact dc-dc converters feature high heat resistance, up to 6-A output

Murata introduced several new non-isolated DC/DC converter lines for distributed power architecture applications. The UltraBK, MonoBK, and PicoBK series were developed to provide small size, high efficiency, decreased noise, low EMI, and take up less board space. These products address the design challenges impacting today’s communication, storage, and server applications along with the exacting demands of the emerging 5G market.

The newest is the UltraBK™ line and comprised of the MYTNA and MYTNC series. In addition to the benefits listed above, both use patented technology to provide an ultra-thin package with industry leading efficiency. The two stage architecture systems integrate Murata’s charge pump technology with conventional DC/DC converter circuits. The result is unsurpassed package density and reliability levels. Products include both 4A and 6A models: MYTNA1R84RELA2RA, MYTNC1R84RELA2RA, MYTNA1R86RELA2RA and MYTNC1R86RELA2RA.

The expanded MonoBK series now includes the MYMGK-H line. Featuring high-heat resistance, it drastically cuts down on both board space and design time. Proprietary packing technology allows for internal temperature reduction with densely mounting components and by leveraging a structure that allows heat to escape from the module substrate. Products include 12A and 20A models: MYMGK1R820ERSR-H, MYMGK1R820FRSR-H, MYMGK1R812ERSR-H and MYMGK1R812FRSR-H.

Finally, the PicoBK low-power offering integrates an inductor with a control IC for applications where space is at a premium, such as with wearable devices. These very small modules have low quiescent current which is preferred for battery powered applications. Products include 0.5A, 1.0A, 1.5A and 2.0A models: MYRGC075050P(Q/R/S)31RA, MYRGPxxx100W(B)21RA, MYRGMxxx150W(B)31RA and MYRGM080200X(C)41RA.

Each solution is now in mass production. In addition to the linked spec sheets above, more information can be found here.