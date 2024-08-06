Compact DLP controller simplifies design of compact, portable high-resolution projectors

Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced a new display controller for 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) projectors. The DLPC8445 display controller measures 9mm by 9mm and enables a diagonal display of 100 inches or more. When combined with TI’s compatible digital micromirror device (DMD), the DLP472TP, and power-management integrated circuit (PMIC) driver, the DLPA3085, the new controller allows designers to create compact projectors that replicate the display experiences of high-end televisions and gaming monitors.

The DLPC8445 controller and DLP472TP DMD can deliver displays with submillisecond display latency, reducing lag time for gamers. The integration of variable refresh rate (VRR) support allows designers to sync frame rates and address issues like lagging, image tearing, and stuttering. Advanced image-correction capabilities dynamically adjust for surface imperfections, enhancing portability. This is also the first DLP controller designed for laser-illuminated battery-powered projectors.

TI’s DLP technology has been delivering high-resolution display and advanced light control solutions for over 25 years, enabling quality image displays in various settings.

Preproduction quantities of the new DLPC8445 controller, DLP472TP DMD, and DLPA3085 PMIC are available for purchase on TI.com. The DLPC8445 controller is the first device in the family, with future chipsets planned to address new trends in display applications such as augmented reality glasses. Pricing for the new DLPC8445 controller starts at US$60 in 1,000-unit quantities.

