Compact eGaN FETs target high power density converter apps

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation expands the selection of low voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2066 (0.8 mΩ typical, 40 V) GaN FET.

The low losses and small size of the EPC2066 make it the ideal switch for the secondary side of high power density 40 V – 60 V to 12 V DC-DC converters for the latest servers and artificial intelligence. It is also ideal for the secondary side synchronous rectification to 12V in power supply and silver box data center servers and for high-density motor drive applications from 24V – to 32V. The high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and an ultra-small 13.9 mm2 footprint of the GaN FET combine for state-of-the-art power density.

The EPC2066 is footprint compatible with EPC’s prior Generation 4 product, the EPC2024. The Generation 5 improvement in Area x RDS(on) gives the EPC2066 a 27% reduction in on-resistance in the same area.

The EPC9174 reference design board is a 1.2 kW, 48 V input to 12 V output LLC converter. It features the EPC2071 on the primary side full bridge and the EPC2066 on the secondary side. The GaN FETs enable a 1 MHz switching frequency and 1.2 kW of power in a small 22.9 mm x 58.4 mm x 10 mm size (power density 1472 W/in3). The peak efficiency is 97.3% at 550W and the full load efficiency of 96.3% at 12 V, delivering 100 A output.

The EPC2066 eGaN FET is priced at 1K u/reel at $3.75 each. The EPC9174 development board is priced at $780.00/each. Both the EPC2066 and EPC9174 demonstration boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key. Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions.