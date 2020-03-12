Compact embedded boxed computer operates at temperatures of -20 to +60C

WINSYSTEMS debuted its compact, feature-packed SYS-ITX-N-3900 industrial computing platform. The small-form- factor Nano-ITX single board computer is built on the Intel E3900 processor for significantly more processing power than previous generations. With the performance to support Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems, it can sustain the long product life cycles required for Industrial IoT, energy management and medical design solutions.

A versatile mix of processor and I/O capabilities, this complete system includes dual gigabit Ethernet controllers, two USB 3.0 channels and one RS-232/422/485 serial port. It offers added security with Its soldered-down TPM 2.0 module for authenticating root of trust. Because this small-yet-powerful packaged system is so flexible, product designers can readily configure it to satisfy disparate application requirements. Half-size Mini-Card slots and M.2 connectors provide additional expansion options.

All of this performance and functionality is encased in a rugged aluminum enclosure measuring just 150 mm x 150 mm x 60 mm high. It is specifically designed for mounting in tight spaces and includes a mounting kit for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD.