Compact fanless computers carry new Intel, AMD MPUs

In order to offer even more options for industrial hardware users, OnLogic has announced two new additions to their popular ML100 Series of compact fanless computers. The ML100G-53 and ML100G-41 are powered by embedded processing platforms from Intel and AMD. The new devices build on the company’s experience in highly reliable, passively cooled computers for industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications.

Dual-Core options in the ML100G-53 include the Intel Celeron 6305E or Core i3-1115G4 processors. Quad-Core offerings feature the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processors (all formerly known as Tiger Lake). Built for high-performance computing, IoT, AI applications, and flexible multitasking, the M100G-53 boasts impressive graphics capabilities thanks to Intel’s new Iris Xe Graphics engine (available on the i5 and i7), and up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. Onboard TPM 2.0, via Intel Platform Trust Technology, helps to ensure data is secure.

The ML100G-41 is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs, offering high performance for both graphics-intensive applications and multitasking workloads. Choose from the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (Quad-Core) or Ryzen 7 4800U (Octa-Core) processors, with onboard AMD Radeon graphics and up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory.

Each of the new ML100 systems is ready for reliable deployment in challenging environments while providing six USB ports, support for four independent displays, flexible storage capabilities, multiple mounting options, and optional COM and DIO ports to support connectivity to a wide array of devices.

Both new ML100 models are now available to configure and buy online at OnLogic.com.