Schurter continues to meet today’s increasing demand for smaller electronic equipment with the launch of its 5121 filtered appliance inlet. The new, compact filter series features an IEC C14 inlet with capacitors and a fully enclosed steel housing that reliably shields high-frequency interference conducted through cables or radiated interference.

Especially suited for applications with shallow installation depth, the new 5121 filter series suppresses the equipment’s high-frequency interference at the mains input while other additional low-frequency filter components, such as chokes and capacitors, can be placed elsewhere on the PCB. The 5121 features a version for flange mounting and snap-in mounting. The flange is offered with plastic upon metal or metal only. The snap-in version features snap arms. Securing the metal flange to the chassis with metal screws or snap-in version with snap arms ensures optimal shielding at the panel opening, which reduces the coupling effect and the radio frequency’s ability to travel. The snap arms also provide a clean and neat look using less panel space and installation time.

The 5121 series is available in both standard and medical M80 versions, making it well-suited for laboratory, industrial, medical, telecom, audio/video equipment, and office equipment. It is safety agency approved by ENEC, CQC, and cURus for currents up to 10 A / 250 VAC according to IEC and up to 15 A at 125/250 VAC according to UL & CSA. Operating temperature range is -25 to 85°C. Supplied with flexible wires for ease of installation, the 5121 series is also V-Lock power cord compatible.