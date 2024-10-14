Compact FPC/FFC connector targets vehicle electronics

Hirose Electric has introduced the TF70 Series, a new FPC/FFC-to-Board connector designed for automotive applications. The TF70 Series offers a compact solution for connecting flexible printed circuits (FPC) and flexible flat cables (FFC) to printed circuit boards in space-constrained environments.

The connector features a direct FPC/FFC connection design, which simplifies assembly processes and contributes to overall size and weight reduction. Available in both right-angle and straight-angle configurations, the TF70 Series provides design flexibility for various board layouts.

A key feature of the TF70 Series is its center lock design, which enables one-handed insertion and removal while maintaining a secure connection. This design enhances ease of use during installation and maintenance procedures.

The TF70 Series is particularly suited for use in automotive systems, including battery packs and control units, where reliable connections and space efficiency are essential.

Hirose’s new connector aims to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry, offering a solution that balances performance, size, and usability.