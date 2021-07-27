Compact, high-power LED offers broad temperature range from 2200 to 6500 K

ams OSRAM presents a new Quantum Dot LED. LED technology has been on the rise for many years and the demand for high-quality and energy-efficient solutions for general lighting is growing. Manufacturers such as ams OSRAM have dedicated themselves to developing LEDs that meet this requirement. The Osconiq E 2835 CRI90 (QD) pushes efficiency values to new heights, even at very high color rendering indices and warm light colors. The special 2835 package offers further system benefits for luminaire manufacturers.

Quantum Dots (QDs) are special semiconductor particles that emit light in different wavelengths depending on their size when blue light hits them. Their unique properties allow very precise adjustment of the desired color temperature and outstanding efficiency values in the warm white color spectrum.

The Osconiq E 2835 CRI 90 (QD) is available in a color temperature range of 2200 to 6500 K and achieves outstanding efficiency values of over 200 lm/W. The space-saving dimensions of the 0.5 W component of 2.8 mm x 3.5 mm enable particularly compact and efficient luminaire designs. The good absorption behavior of the Quantum Dots reduces the number of nanoparticles required. Unlike other phosphors in general lighting, Quantum Dot-based solutions are still in their infancy in terms of development – with a very promising future of what can be achieved in upcoming product generations. A special feature of Quantum Dots from ams OSRAM is that they are encapsulated in a protective package that makes them more robust, protecting them from moisture and other external influences. This special encapsulation technology makes it possible to use the small particles in demanding “on chip” operation within an LED.

The LED also meets the strict requirements of the Single Lighting Regulation (SLR) regarding the energy efficiency of light sources, which will become mandatory in Europe in September 2021. Part of the new guidelines is, among other things, a value >50 for saturated red, the so-called R9 value. R1 to R8 is used to determine the CRI. Each R-value stands for a specific color.

The Osconiq E2835 is also available in two other versions: a CRI 80 component for office and retail lighting solutions and the Osconiq E2835 Cyan, which produces a spectral peak in the blue wavelength range that suppresses melatonin production in the human body, making it ideal for Human Centric Lighting solutions.