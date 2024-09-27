Compact IDC splice connectors target multiple industries

The new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors utilize insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology, which is more efficient, economical, robust, reliable, and durable than traditional hand-crimp and hand-solder connection technology. IDC connectors don’t require users to strip wires prior to termination and are quick and easy to terminate without any special tooling, which saves time and money. They establish cold-welded, gas-tight connections and have been tested and proven to withstand common levels of shock, vibration, and temperature cycling. The series is also compatible with potting processes, which can further enhance its resistance to shock and vibration — as well as moisture, corrosive agents, and aging — and virtually eliminate the maintenance and repair requirements and costs associated with traditional splice connectors.

Another advantage of the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors is flexibility. These connectors have a compact form factor designed to fit in spaces that competing solutions can’t. When terminated, they measure just 8.0 x 7.8 x 7.2mm. They also accept solid and stranded wires, support a mixed combination of wire gauges ranging from 18–24AWG, enable easy in-field installation, and — unlike competing inline-only solutions — allow for wire insertion from one or both sides.

Ideal applications for the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors include a broad range of electronic systems and devices in the industrial, lighting, consumer, automotive, and oil and gas industries.