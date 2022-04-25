Compact intelligent power modules target home-appliance power inverter apps

Infineon Technologies AG adds a new member to the CIPOS Tiny Intelligent Power Module (IPM) family: the CIPOS Tiny IM323-L6G 600 V 15 A. The new IPM is based on TRENCHSTOP IGBT RC-D2 switches and state-of-the-art SOI gate driver technology to realize maximum efficiency and improved reliability, along with minimized system size and cost. The integration of discrete power semiconductors and drivers in one package allows designers to reduce the time and effort spent on design, significantly shortening the time to market. The module is suitable for major home appliances, in particular drives for room air conditioners.

The CIPOS Tiny IM323-L6G is optimized for 3-phase inverters up to 1.2 kW and an operating range of 1 to 20 kHz. The device uses the latest 600 V TRENCHSTOP RC-D2 technology with a monolithically integrated diode with a maximum junction temperature of 175 ºC for the switch. Equipped with the rugged new C5SOI gate driver technology for negative voltage spikes at the motor outputs, the IPM ensures a short-circuit capability of at least 3 µs and delivers a high level of protection and fail-safe operation. In case of overcurrent and under voltage, the IPM provides cross-conduction prevention and turn-off of all switches.

The IM323-L6G is molded in a robust and pin-compatible 33 x 19 mm 2 DIP package with built-in NTC which allows high flexibility of the mechanical system design. It thus offers improved package robustness, which results in high reliability. The module also features the latest switching and gate driver technology to achieve the best performance. Furthermore, full in-house production for the front-end and back-end provides supply security.

The IM323-L6G and iMOTION Modular Application Design Kit MADK can be ordered now. By the end of 2022, the CIPOS Tiny IM323 product range is planned to be expanded to include variants with 6 A and 10 A.