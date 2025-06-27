Compact power supply simplifies connection between transducers and test instruments

Danisense is introducing the DSSIU-1-V, a new low-noise power supply and interface unit designed to support a wide range of its flux gate current transducers (DCCTs). Featuring an industry-standard D-sub-9 connector, the DSSIU-1-V unit ensures reliable and straightforward interfacing.

The very compact device (only 130mm x 116mm x 56mm) is equipped with an integrated Voltage Output Module (VOM), which precisely converts the measured current into an easily accessible voltage output via a BNC connector. The DSSIU-1-V supports both 1V and 10V output options, enabling accurate and user-friendly current measurements. Powered by universal mains, it is the ideal solution if customers need to power only one transducer.

Main target applications include flux gate DCCTs, hall effect DCCTs, electric vehicle (EV) test benches, power measurement and power analysis, current calibration purposes, as well as precision current sensing.