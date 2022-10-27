Compact shielded transformers excel in ultrasonic applications

TDK Corporation presents the new B78302A series of compact EPCOS transformers with innovative E5 cores for ultrasonic applications. It comprises three types with transformation ratios between 1:1:10.8 and 1:1:15.3. Depending on the type, the new transformers in SMD design offer inductance values between 2 mH and 4 mH and are suitable for frequencies from 50 kHz to 300 kHz. The AEC-Q200 qualified components to have very compact dimensions of only 8.1 x 7.0 x 7.0 mm and are shielded by a counter-winding for better interference suppression. The permissible temperature range is between -40 °C and +125 °C.

The transformers are used in ultrasonic applications for optimum impedance matching between the driver IC and the ultrasonic transmitter or receiver. Typical applications include parking aids, industrial robots, drones, logistics robots, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), and systems for level measurement.