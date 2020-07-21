Compact, single-phase EMC block filter meet space and performance constraints

SCHURTER completes its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters with its FMBB EP series, launching a new generation of ultra-compact filters with high-performing attenuation. The new double-stage filter family is more powerful than typical filters, meeting the space constraints and performance requirements of today’s state-of-the-art electronic devices.

Top-quality components, including right-sized film capacitors and chokes with highly permeable cores, together with a steel housing, which is completely closed and spot-welded at the bottom, are critical design aspects of the FMBB EP’s ability to provide exceptional low-frequency common-mode attenuation, high to low-frequency differential attenuation, and broad-band attenuation. The filter family is particularly suited for use in applications confronted with the most stubborn electro-magnetic interferences, such as any equipment with extremely fast semiconductor processing speeds at high switching frequencies, which are typically integrated into larger-scale operations, where exposure to other noise-generating devices exist. These operations for example include datacom, medical, test and measurement, and industrial.

The FMBB EP filters are designed for rated currents ranging from 1 A to 36 A at an ambient temperature of 40 °C up to 250 V. Standard versions can be used over a temperature range from -40 °C to 100 °C, with manufacturer-recommended deratings at higher temperatures. Variations in leakage currents are available for different applications: the standard version with 0.9 mA to 3.8 mA, for medical technology ≤ 5 µA or ≤ 80 µA. The FMBB EP is easily installed to a chassis using the screw flange on both ends. Wires can be quick-connected or threaded to 6.3 x 0.8 terminals. The series is ENEC and cURus approved.

Pricing starts at $27.00 for 100-piece quantities. Link to datasheet FMBB EP.