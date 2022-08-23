Compact SMT transformers feature high dielectric strength for dc-dc converters

TDK Corporation presents the EPCOS E13EMHV series of compact SMT transformers with high dielectric strength for a wide range of DC-DC converter topologies. The isolation distances comply with IEC 60664-1, 61558-2-16 standard, achieving a high working voltage of 1000 V DC. Transient overvoltages of up to 2500 V peak are permitted. The high dielectric strength between the primary and secondary sides is 3000 V AC (50 Hz, 60 seconds).

With dimensions of only 12.9 x 15.8 x 11.4 mm, the B78308*A003 series transformers are space-saving. The requirements for clearance and creepage distances according to the IEC 60664-1 standard (Np/Ns: min. 8.14 mm clearance, min. 11.2 mm creepage) are met in this compact design thanks to the internal construction of the transformers.

Two types are available for DC-DC converters in flyback topology with turns ratios of 1: 0.22: 0.78 and 1: 0.33: 0.7. Three types are available for push-pull and half-bridge converters with turns ratios of 1: 1.07 and 1: 1: 0.57: 2.14. All new transformers are designed for a frequency range from 100 kHz to 500 kHz and have a very low coupling capacitance of only 2 pF. The permissible operating temperature range is between -40 °C and +150 °C. The components of the new EPCOS transformer series are qualified to AEC-Q200 Rev. D and are suitable for various DC-DC converter topologies and gate driver circuits in e-mobility and industrial electronics.