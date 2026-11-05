Compact supplies fit medical and industrial systems

XP Power has expanded its CCR series with the CCR750, a compact low-profile AC-DC power supply for medical and industrial equipment. The unit provides up to 320 W with convection cooling, 600 W with conduction cooling and 750 W with fan and conduction cooling, in a 25.4 mm-high package with 85 to 264 VAC input and output models from 12 VDC to 54 VDC. It also meets IEC60601-1 requirements with 2 x MOPP isolation, includes protection against overvoltage, overload, short-circuit and overtemperature and is intended for applications including medical imaging, patient monitoring, process control and test and measurement.