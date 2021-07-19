Compact TopJob S terminal blocks for use in limited spaces

WAGOs new TopJob S Mini terminal block series has all of the advantages of TopJob S line, but with an even smaller footprint. At a size 60% smaller than standard terminal blocks, the Mini features the same industry-proven, Push-in Cage Clamp connection technology used throughout our TopJob series.

These blocks are available with open tool slot or the easy-to-identify orange push buttons that can be easily actuated with any standard tool. The TopJob S Mini terminal blocks are able to be mounted in various ways: miniature rail, snap-in mounting foot for chassis mount or direct mount with fixing flange.

With its compact size and features, our TopJob S Mini terminal blocks are a perfect solution where space is limited or where use of DIN rail is not possible.