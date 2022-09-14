Compact touchless angle sensors measure up to 50 mm

Novotechnik introduces the TFD Series of touchless linear position sensors that provide wear-free operation in tight spaces. Maximum sensor dimensions are 40 x 27 x 7 mm thin. The sensing direction can be either parallel or perpendicular to mounting holes.

The TFD-4000 Series utilizes a magnetic position marker to provide a touchless measurement range of 0 to 14, 24, or 50 mm—depending on the model. These sensors make measurements through the air and non-magnetic materials. Magnetic position marker mounts to users’ applications.

Key TFD-4000 Series specifications include ingress protection from liquids and dust to IP 67, resolution of 12 bits, repeatability of ≤0.1% of full scale, and an optional second channel for applications requiring redundancy.

TFD-4000 Series sensors have analog voltage output. They have an operating temperature range of –40°C to +125°C.

Applications include textile machinery, packaging machinery, sheet metal machinery, medical applications, marine, and mobile engine management systems, industrial trucks, construction machinery, and agricultural and forestry machinery.