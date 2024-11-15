Compact TSOT23-3L package Hall switch needs no external components

Melexis introduces the MLX92235 , a low power Hall-effect switch with precise tolerances for consistent output update rate. The device serves automotive micropower applications including door handles, e-latches, sun visors, infotainment buttons, and brake light switches.

Modern vehicles use switch and latch mechanisms across multiple systems for feedback. With switches distributed throughout cars, power efficiency is essential. The MLX92235 microwatt switch addresses these needs with 4 variants. The 3-wire monolithic magnetic switches maintain performance throughout the vehicle’s lifespan.

The MLX92235 requires no external components and comes in a standard automotive TSOT23-3L package. It operates in temperatures from -40°C to 105°C. The device includes adjustable input voltage, magnetic threshold, temperature coefficient, update rate, and output options (push-pull or open drain) for integration into vehicle systems.

The device’s power design uses integrated logic for automatic sleep/awake sequencing, with sleep current consumption of 0.65μA at 1.8V. The MLX92235 allows sleep time selection from 0.6ms to 800ms.

As a sensitive chopper stabilized Hall Sensor, the MLX92235 provides contactless feedback for magnetic functions, including unipolar/omnipolar switch or latch applications. The device enables automotive functions like automated ambient lighting activation when opening doors or sun visors.

The MLX92235 delivers contactless Hall effect functionality in a low power design to replace mechanical switches in vehicles. This helps automotive engineers develop switch and latch functions that enhance user experience.