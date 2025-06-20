Companies demonstrate Release-17 NTN networks

Anritsu Corporation announces its participation as a Test and Measurement partner in two pioneering demonstrations of 3GPP Rel-17 compliant Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology at the 2025 5GAA meetings in Paris. The demonstrations provided the first of their kind measurements, showcasing the readiness of the technology and ecosystem to revolutionize automotive safety.

In one of the collaborations with industry leaders, BMW Group, Deutsche Telekom, Viasat, and Skylo, Anritsu contributed to successful measurements of end-to-end NTN Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The joint effort focused on measuring NTN KPIs to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of use cases, such as local hazard warning and emergency messaging. A separate collaboration with industry leaders LG Electronics, Cubic3, Viasat, and Skylo focused on measuring NTN KPIs to demonstrate the capability to support use cases such as Voice over NTN and switching between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

During the Use Case testing, Anritsu and partners successfully demonstrated that end-to-end latency and reliability over NTN were proven with independent measurement systems. This was achieved through a unique measurement solution using the physical Network Master Pro MT1000A and virtual testers from Anritsu, integrated into the live demonstration environments to connect and measure between the car and the application server.

These use cases highlight the critical role NTN can play in support of improving road safety. By leveraging NTN technology, telecom networks can deliver timely and targeted alerts to drivers, pedestrians, and other stakeholders – even when out of cellular coverage – helping reduce the risk of accidents and improving response times in emergency situations. The successful demonstration of these use cases highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving technological advancements. Anritsu is committed to advancing NTN technology through continued partnerships with industry leaders, delivering innovation that benefits societal well-being and growth.