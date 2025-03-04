Compression contacts maintain connections between boards

KYOCERA AVX released the new 9258-100 Series spring-finger board-to-board compression contacts.

Designed to provide full connector functionality in a miniature, low-profile, single-contact form factor that supports flexible PCB placement, the new 9258-100 Series spring-finger board-to-board compression contacts help OEMs across industries reduce size and costs without compromising performance.

These high-strength, UL-approved copper alloy contacts are currently available with three deflected height profiles spanning 1.00mm to 3.75mm to maximize application suitability and with up to 0.4µm of gold plating to maximize signal integrity, reliability, and durability. They’re also designed to ruggedly withstand up to 50g of shock, 2.7g of random vibration, and 2,500 mating cycles and are supplied in tape and reel for easy SMT assembly. The series is rated for up to 6A, 600VAC RMS or the DC equivalent, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C.

Ideal applications include rugged, industrial handheld and portable devices, board-to-board connections in traditional power or signal applications, and ground connections between PCBs or housings.