Computer-on-modules boost performance with new processors

congatec announces the availability of COM-HPC and COM Express Computer-on-Modules based on high-end 13th Gen Intel Core processors in BGA assembly. congatec expects series production of OEM designs based on these new modules to ramp up quickly and massively as the new processors with long-life availability offer vast improvements in many features yet are fully hardware compatible with the predecessors, which makes implementation very fast and easy. With Thunderbolt and enhanced PCIe support up to Gen5, the modules based on the new COM-HPC standard open up new horizons for developers in terms of data throughput, I/O bandwidth, and performance density. The COM Express 3.1 compliant modules primarily help to secure investments in existing OEM designs, which include upgrade options for more data throughput thanks to PCIe Gen4 support.

The new COM-HPC and COM Express Computer-on-Modules provide up to 8% single thread and up to 5% multithread[1] performance gains from the soldered 13th Gen Intel Core processors compared to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The performance gains go hand in hand with a distinctly higher power efficiency due to an enhanced manufacturing process. Also new in this performance class (15-45 W Base Power) are DDR5 memory support and PCIe Gen5 connectivity on selected SKUs. Both contribute to even better multithread performance and data throughput. With up to 80 EU and ultra-fast encode and decode capabilities, the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture is ideally suited for enhanced graphics demands such as those found in video streaming and video data-based situational awareness applications. All these features affect significant improvements in a wide range of industrial, medical, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) applications, as well as all types of embedded and edge computing with workload consolidation.

Application engineers can deploy the new COM-HPC Computer-on-Modules on congatec’s Micro-ATX Application Carrier Board conga-HPC/uATX for COM-HPC Client-type modules to instantly capitalize on all the benefits and improvements of these new modules in combination with ultra-fast PCIe Gen5 connectivity.

The datasheet of the new conga-HPC/cRLP Computer-on-Module in COM-HPC Size A is ready for download at https://www.congatec.com/en/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrlp/. The datasheet of the new conga-TC675 Computer-on-Module in COM Express Compact Type 6 can be found at https://www.congatec.com/en/products/com-express-type-6/conga-tc675/