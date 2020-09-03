Computer-on-modules integrate AI acceleration for computer vision

In parallel with the 11th Gen Intel Core processor launch (code named “Tiger Lake”), congatec announces the availability of both its first COM-HPC Client size A module and a next-generation COM Express Compact Computer-on-Module. This provides engineers the choice to further scale the performance of their existing systems or develop the next generation of products utilizing COM-HPC’s broader array of interfaces.

OEMs will benefit from the substantial performance improvements as well as communication enhancements that the new modules based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors deliver to the high-end computing sector. Typical applications can be found in many high-end solutions, from embedded systems and edge computing nodes to network hubs, and local fog data centers to core network appliances, as well as ruggedized central cloud data centers for critical government applications.

“congatec’s modules based on the 11th Gen Intel Core processors feature high-performance CPU/GPU compute with integrated AI acceleration for critical applications that demand high-speed processing, and computer vision,” explains Gerhard Edi, CTO at congatec. The highlights of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors provide a massive CPU performance boost, fast DDR4 memory, expansive PCIe Gen4 and USB 4.0 bandwidth. These performance enhancements are complemented by features that are critical for communication connected edge computers such as congatec’s support for hypervisor technologies e.g. from Real-Time Systems. All this comes in a powerful and energy-efficient package leveraging Intel’s SuperFin technology delivering increased power savings, physical density and providing even more compute power for given thermal envelopes.

To help engineers make the best choice, congatec provides engineering support and is creating a COM Express and COM-HPC design decision guide and a whitepaper, which will be available on congatec’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors page.