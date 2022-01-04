COMs feature 12th-gen Intel Core processors

ADLINK Technology Inc. introduces the world’s first 12th Gen Intel Core processor-based Computer-on-Modules (COMs), available in two form factors – COM-HPC Client Type and COM Express Type 6. ADLINK COMs with the Intel 12th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename: Alder Lake-H) allows for a unique design that can be adapted for single-thread or multithread performance. The advanced hybrid architecture can be used for stationary, mobile, and portable solutions. It also provides system integrators with a future-proof design that supports both current and future best-in-class peripherals.

ADLINK COMs with Intel Alder Lake-H provides support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 memory with up to 4800 MT/s combined with increased cache, as well as security and manageability features, AI enablement to deliver intelligent workload optimization, enhanced graphics, AI, computer vision, and enhanced peripheral, connectivity, and fast memory access capabilities.

The integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture, with up to 96EUs, offers four concurrent 4K60 HDR displays and an Intel Deep Learning Boost to deliver superior AI performance. Using DDI, eDP 1.4b, and USB4/TBT4, the four independent displays support Display Alternative mode, providing premium graphics features for superior content support, display, and I/O virtualization.

System integrators can use ADLINK COMS with Intel Alder Lake-H to boost productivity and fuel IoT innovation across a wide variety of applications, including ultrasound, test and measurement, industrial edge servers, machine vision, mammography, surgical robots, security or perimeter tracking, and access control.