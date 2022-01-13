CoMs feature AMD EPYC embedded 3000 SoC

Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS) has announced the availability of a new Kontron COM Express Basic Type 7 Computer-On-Module. Extending Kontron’s product family of server-grade COM platforms, the industrial specification COMe-bEP7 features AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 SoC processors which deliver cost-effective, highly scalable server-class performance in a compact form factor.

Suitable for a broad range of high-performance server applications, the Kontron COMe-bEP7 Type 7 offers scalable performance with up to sixteen processor cores. Four optional SODIMM sockets provide up to 128GB DDR4 RAM of memory. Networking capabilities and connectivity are ably supported with four 10Gb Ethernet interfaces and up to 32 PCIe Gen 3 lanes. Two SATA ports are provided, with the option to integrate an onboard NVMe if required.

The industrial-grade COMe-bEP7 module can operate reliably in extreme temperature environments from -40°C to +85°C. On-board peripheral support includes four USB 3.1, four USB 2.0 as well as LPC, SPI Flash, SMB, dual staged Watchdog, and RTC. Additional specific features include a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) for enhanced security.

With compact mechanical outline dimensions of just 95mm (h) x 125mm (w), and designed for use with a carrier board, the robust Kontron COMe-bEP7 is suited for a range of headless (no display) high-performance server applications. These include embedded edge and microservers, medical image processing, artificial intelligence, camera inspection systems, and test and measurement equipment.

The Kontron COMe-bEP7 is now available from Review Display Systems Inc.