Webinar: Condition Monitoring: How Sensors Are Enabling Industry 4.0

This webinar was presented on Thursday, November 12, 2020

While condition monitoring has been around for years, it is evolving with the Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors are enabling continuous condition monitoring by collecting data which facilitates intelligent decisions via machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI). Learn about key trends and how industrial condition monitoring sensors predict machine failures, increase productivity, lower maintenance costs, and improve worker safety.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How the Internet of Things is evolving and how sensors are enabling that shift – especially within condition monitoring applications.

The importance of recognizing sensors as key components of condition monitoring applications since machine learning won’t succeed without sensor data.

What type of sensors facilitate the uptime for mission critical machines.

