Conduction-cooled ac-dc supplies deliver up to 1.2 kW, 93.5% efficiency in a compact form factor

Advanced Energy introduced the Artesyn LCC1200 series of fanless, conduction-cooled AC-DC power supplies. The latest addition to AE’s LCC family, the LCC1200 delivers up to 1,200 W power output and 93.5% efficiency in a compact form factor. The new power supplies are well-suited for industrial applications including outdoor digital LED signage, traffic light equipment, industrial lighting, telecommunications antenna, and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions.

Unlike other power supplies in the market that require output derating above 55°C, the LCC1200 can maintain its full 1,200 W load capacity from -40 to 85°C baseplate temperature without forced air. With 15 W/in3 power density, one of the industry’s highest, the LCC1200 enables customers to save space and reduce overall system cost. Active current sharing is supported and up to three units can be operated in parallel to support higher load requirements.

Measuring only 4.5 x 11 x 1.57 inches, the LCC1200 series is available in IP20 and IP65 ratings. The IP65 version is housed in a robust, fully-sealed enclosure to protect against dust and water ingress, making it well-suited for fanless outdoor and enclosed industrial applications.

With a universal 90-264 Vac input, the LCC1200 series can be used anywhere in the world without adjustment. The power supplies feature a single 28 or 24 VDC output with wide adjustment and 5 V standby voltage output. The LCC1200 family is fully approved to the international IEC62368-1 ITE safety standard and carries cUL, CE, UKCA, and CCC certifications. The built-in PMBus interface provides flexible and comprehensive digital communication with control and monitoring functions for voltage, current, temperature, and reporting of fault conditions. The LCC1200 has a calculated MTBF of more than two million hours and comes with a three-year warranty.