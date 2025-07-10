Configurator supports mixed power and signal layouts with multiple wire gauges

Harwin has upgraded its online cable configuration tool, designed to reduce the time engineers spend designing cable assemblies and enable ‘right-first-time’ configurations.

Originally launched at Electronica 2024, the easy-to-navigate tool now covers the Gecko, Kona, and M300 ranges of Harwin HRi high-reliability products. Since its launch, Harwin has developed several other upgrades that it has rolled out.

The upgrades introduce several new features, including the ability to specify assemblies for must-not-fail applications, a wider range of 3D model formats, and instant generation of 2D drawings in PDF format. Engineers can now also specify mixed layouts of power and signal connectors for the Gecko range, select multiple wire gauges, choose from standard cable lengths of 150mm, 300mm, and 450mm, define wire color options, and indicate required wire lengths.

Engineers using the online tool can configure high-performance, high-reliability connectors in a single- or double-ended cable assembly through the simple selection of a few key design parameters. A 3D render is then automatically created in real time for download alongside technical drawings, part numbers, and the option to request a quote.

These fully functional configurations are guaranteed to meet specifications and can be supplied with very short delivery times.

Users can also reverse engineer designs to generate configurations and quotes for existing solutions.