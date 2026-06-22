Connectivity middleware adds blueprint-level message reuse

TeleCANesis has announced TeleCANesis 1.1, an update to its connectivity middleware platform for embedded systems that moves codecs and imported message definitions to the blueprint level so they can be reused across capsules within a design. The release also adds a CANOpen Codec plug-in, Scarthgap builds for NXP i.MX8MP and i.MX95 processors, and support for embedded applications spanning CAN, I2C, Ethernet, MQTT, Modbus, J1939 and HMI frameworks including Qt, Unity, GL Studio, Slint and Storyboard. For developers building connected systems in industrial automation, robotics, healthcare and transportation, the update is intended to reduce repeated configuration work, simplify blueprint maintenance and speed deployment of distributed embedded architectures.