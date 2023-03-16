Connectors and adapters cover 10 kV and 20 kV to 300 MHz

Pasternack has just introduced new 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters for imaging inspection, testing, measurement, and medical and aerospace applications.

Pasternack’s 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters feature high operating voltage ratings of 10kV/20kV DC, high insulation resistance of 1000 MOhm, and a greater maximum frequency of 300 MHz.

These hermetically sealed, high-voltage 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters reduce diffusion and off-gassing rates. Additionally, they are durable and long-lasting, constructed from resilient brass bodies with nickel plating.

Pasternack’s new 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.