Connector and terminal products for gas and battery powered equipment

A full line of standard and custom electrical and electronic connectors and terminals for gasoline and battery-powered lawn and garden equipment that are manufactured in the USA to eliminate OEM delivery lead time issues has been introduced by ETCO Incorporated.

ETCO Lawn & Garden Equipment Products include spark plug terminals, boots, heavy rings, PCB-, insulated-, and custom-connectors and terminals manufactured to OEM specs. Stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless steels, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze, and other alloys with thicknesses ranging from 0.006” to 0.078” and tolerances to 0.0005”, they are all manufactured in the USA to provide the highest quality without supply chain issues.

Packaged and delivered as a single SKU, ETCO Lawn & Garden Equipment Products can be supplied loose or in strip form for automated processing equipment. Most connectors and terminals incorporate an F-crimp for a uniform wire crimp with all strands inside for a more secure connection than conventional rollover flag ears and permit faster wire processing speeds.

ETCO Lawn & Garden Equipment Products are priced according to configuration and quantity. Delivery time on standard products is as fast as two weeks.